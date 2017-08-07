Fight Against Galamsey Not Targeted At Individual - Minister

Related Stories Mr Henry Quartey, the Deputy Minister of The Interior has stated that the establishment of a taskforce against illegal mining (Galamsey) is not targeted at some individuals but for the interest of the citizenry.



He said the activities of illegal mining in the country was a security issue and needed a national effort to curb the menace devoid of witch hunting and politisation.



Speaking at this year’s 80th anniversary of the Ada Asafotufiami Festival, the Deputy Minister said the move was critical to ensure that the water bodies were preserved, protected and lands replaced as a result of the negative impact of illegal mining.



Asafotufiami is an annual warriors' festival celebrated by the people of Ada, in the Greater Accra Region and commemorates the victories of the warriors in battle and those who fell on the battlefield.



The Festival supported by Group Ideal, a business entity is on the theme: “Peace and Unity as tool for Socio-Economic Transformation of Ada Traditional Area.”



He appealed to the Chiefs and people to join the fight against galamsey, explaining that when the activities of these practices were not stopped, it would destroy the environment.



Mr Quartey said government in collaboration with stakeholders had put in place measures to ensure that Accra became one of the cleanest capital in the sub-region, considering the devastating filth which had engulfed it.



He urged the traditional authorities to develop and harness the country’s tourist sites in their communities for tourist attraction and generate revenue for developmental projects.



Mr Quartey urged the traditional authorities as they celebrate the festival to live in peace and unity with their subjects.



He also urged the citizenry to be law abiding for peaceful existence, saying “for it is in unity that brings development”.



He on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented a cow and assorted items and GHc 10, 000 to the Ada Traditional Council for the celebration of the festival.



Djetse Abram Kabu Akuaku III, the Paramount Chief and President of Ada, said this year’s festival was towards building a modern and befitting Palace for the Council and build a community health post for the Ada community.



He commended Nii Kotei Dzani, President Groupe Ideal and a renowned native of Ada who presented GHc 300,000.00 support the construction of a palace for the paramountcy.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings proposed a radical approach in addressing the filth in the Capital City.



He said: “When given the opportunity, he would jail a minimum of three persons a week for sanitation related offenses till Accra’s sanitation situation improves.”



He expressed worry about the spate of poor sanitation and lawlessness in the country and urged all to be more patriotic by arresting persons who threw rubbish indiscriminately and brought to book.



A statement on behalf of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the Asantehene congratulated the people of Ada for the celebration and entreated the Chief and the people to ensure perpetual peace and unity for national development.



Madam Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, the Member of Parliament for Ada donated a Nissan vehicle to the Ada Traditional Council.