Works On Wampuli Dam Begin

Related Stories The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Nanumba North in the Northern Region has revealed that works have begun on a part of the Wampuli Dam that broke down.



Abdulai Yaqoub explained that the Security Council in the region took this initiative to avert a disaster after a part of the Dam broke down raising fears that residents along it could be affected.



“We want to raise the dam so that the water cannot rise again”, he stated.



The dam overflowed its banks during the torrential rains and created galleys in the roads making it very dangerous for motorist and commuters.

As a result, all the major roads leading to the town were cut off including the one linking Tamale and Salaga.



Residents after the rain lamented about the state of the dam as it serves as a source of water for the Bimbilla town.



The DCE Abdulai Yaqoub told Joy News he, together with the Member of Parliament for the area want to ensure everyone is safe should there be another heavy rain.



He explained that “the MP has organised three trucks, an excavator, a grader and a roller for us to help reshape the road”.



Mr. Yaqoub reassured that after the works, motorists can securely use the roads and residents could put their minds at ease.