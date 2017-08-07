News Of Possible Terror Attack In Ghana 'Fake' – UK

Related Stories The British High Commission in Accra says it has not issued advice on a possible terror attack on Ghana to its citizens.



According to the High Commission, recent reports suggesting that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office have issued a new warning with regard to terrorism in Ghana was false.



A statement issued on Friday by the British High Commission said the last travel advice for Ghana was updated on April 24 and that no new advice had since been published.



"We have not issued new advice. Our travel advice for Ghana was last updated on 24 April and can be found at https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/ghana. This contains a section on terrorism - something that is standard practice for all travel advice," the statement said.



"This advice is similar to that of other countries in the region and around the world. Our aim is to provide practical, accurate and up to date information and advice to help British nationals make informed decisions about their safety and travel abroad," it added.



The Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa last week warned of a looming threat of terrorist attack on Ghana.



According to him, both the United Kingdom and Canadian governments had issued travel advice to its citizens on a possible attack in the country and called on the government to officially state its response to the warnings.



But the Ministry of Defence discounted the suggestion that the country faced imminent threats of terrorism, saying the alerts were only standard cautions and did not represent any specific known terrorism threats to the nation.