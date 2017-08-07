IGP Storms Axim For Cop’s Funeral

Related Stories The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu on Saturday joined hundreds of mourners from all walks of life at the funeral of the late Corporal Robert Kumi Ackah at Axim in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.



The late Corporal Ackah served with the Tamale Rapid Deployment Force.



He was allegedly shot and killed by a fellow police officer mistakenly during a shoot-out with armed robbers on May 28, this year.



The patrol team mistook the deceased, who was in mufti for an armed robber when it arrived at the scene.



The mourners included Commissioner of Police (COP), Prosper Agblor, Director-General Welfare at the Police Headquarters, the Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Mensah Duku and other officers of the Ghana Police Service.



Also in attendance were the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, who is also the Minister for Tourism, Catherine Abelema Afeku and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Frank Okpeyen.



The late Robert Kumi Ackha was born on May 26, 1986 to Mary Kumi, a trader and John Anyimah Ackah, an administrator.



He had his police training in Kumasi and passed out successfully in the year 2012 and was later posted to Tamale for police duties.



His major police operational duty was during the funeral of the late President Atta Mills.



The late Corporal Kumi Ackah met his wife, Hannah Dedo Dun in Tamale and they had a daughter, Mary Nana Tawiah.



Corporal Ackah was escorting an ‘OA’ passenger with registration number GE 6402-14 when they were attacked by armed robbers in the Northern Region.



A police patrol team, which responded to a distress call, gunned down Lance Corporal Ackah mistakenly.



Police preliminary investigations revealed that at about 2.30am, a patrol team had information that some armed men had blocked the road between Kawampe and Gulumpe.



The team proceeded to the scene and saw about 20 cars parked alongside the road.



They were said to have manoeuvred to the scene where the armed robbers reportedly opened fire on the patrol team. The team also returned fire immediately and moved ahead.



The patrol team shot the deceased in the thigh.