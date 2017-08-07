Teenager Butchers 4 People

Related Stories A 19-year-old boy has butchered four men with a sharp machete, causing serious injuries to them.



Emmanuel Adi aka Oboy Emma, the suspect, also butchered a dog belonging to one of his victims.



The suspect, a senior high school (SHS) graduate, also butchered himself with the same sharp machete after the heinous act.



It is suspected that Oboy Emma was under the influence of some illegal substance like Tramadol, which got him intoxicated.



The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday afternoon around 12:30pm at Ayokoa in the Adanse North District of Ashanti Region.



The victims were identified as Kojo Ampong, 85; Evans Amponsem, 23; Akwasi Nyansah aka Mfante, 76, and John Atta, 45.



They were initially rushed to the New Edubiase Government Hospital, where they were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.



Oboy Emma, who also suffered serious head injuries, is also receiving treatment at the New Edubiase Government Hospital under police watch.



Chuku Joseph, an eyewitness, told the paper that residents of Ayokoa went for a communal labour on that fateful day.



After returning, he revealed that John Atta was relaxing in his room and suddenly, he heard his dog barking, alerting him that his dog had been attacked.



To John Atta’s horror, he came out of his room to see his dog totally butchered by Oboy Emma, who was then holding two sharp-looking machetes.



Before John Atta could ask Oboy Emma about why he attacked the dog, the suspect also started butchering him with full force.



John Atta sustained serious stomach injuries as he was also stabbed. Oboy Emma then left the house and butchered three more people.



The suspect, who was acting strangely, then rushed to a faulty bus, which was parked in the area and started hitting his head into it.



Oboy Emma also hit his head with the machete, causing serious head injuries to him.



He was eventually overpowered by people at the scene and handed over to the police to start investigations into the strange case.