FDA Snubs PAC Again

Related Stories The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has once again snubbed an invitation to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.



This is the second time FDA has refused to appear before the committee after invitations to answer questions on various issues.



The Food and Drugs Authority was expected to appear before the committee and answer questions regarding expired drugs among others.



Starr FM’s Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan reports that members of PAC are currently locked up in a meeting to decide on the way forward.



According to Alhassan, PAC is likely to subpoena the FDA to appear before it if they fail to honour the invitation by close of Monday.



The PAC consists of not more than 25 members and it is chaired by a member who does not belong to the party which controls the executive branch of government.



Its duty is to examine the audited accounts in order to see to the appropriation of the sums granted by Parliament to meet the public expenditure of the government as presented to the House by the Auditor-General.