Private Lotto Writers Pile Pressure On NLA For PPP

Related Stories The National Association of Private Lotto Operators and Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA) have called on the Board of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and the Director-General to walk their talk, and not to make promises they have no intention of transforming into reality.



GLOA also says the private lotto operation has a huge prospect of contributing immensely to transform both the local and national economies of the country. Mr. Dan Borsor, Chairman of GLOA, made the call at a forum organised by NLA in Accra recently.



It was in reaction to statements made by both the Director-General and the Board of NLA to the effect that the lottery institution was going to implement the much-talked about Public-Private-Partnership in the industry, in view of its benefits and prospects for the country.



The forum was attended by members of the Board of Directors, management members, led by the Director-General, Mr. Kofi Osei Ameyaw, lotto writers, lotto agents and marketing officers of the authority.



He told participants at the forum that what was critical at this stage in Ghana’s development, was the appointment of a regulator that can properly regulate the activities of the Ghana Lotto Operators Association, to maximise profits from their operations for the country.



He told the forum that the members of GLOA are prepared to contribute their quota towards the development of the country, by impressing on their members to promptly honour their tax obligations, to help resource the national coffers to accelerate the development in the country.



It will be recalled that in 2006, members of GLOA, who operate private lotto in the country, were banned from their respective lotto operations, following the passage of the National Lottery Authority Act, 2006 (Act 722).



As a result, private lotto operators and their workforce, numbering over five thousand, were thrown out of jobs, a development that has increased the unemployment rate in the country.



Following this development, GLOA has made several proposals to successive governments about the hardships caused by the passage of Act 722 and its attendant consequences, and called for a review of the law, in line with economic liberties contained in the Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.



Among others, GLOA proposed the implementation of a PPP arrangement, where members of GLOA will be licensed and permitted to engage in their respective private lotto operations under the strict supervision of a regulator, who will ensure strict regulatory compliance, and also aid members of the association realise their vision of contributing their quota to help accelerate development in the country.



Their proposal is yet to be implemented, but Mr. Dan Borsor is optimistic that, if the current leadership of the NLA is bold to implement the proposed PPP, it will go a long way to inure to the benefit of all Ghanaians.



GLOA is of the view that if the Director-General of NLA should carry out his threats of championing the scrapping of the VAG Law, 2012 (Act 844), then he should endeavor to replace it with the proposed PPP brought forth by the association.



This is, because, members of GLOA have been identified as a strong force with the requisite knowledge, skills and innovations that can help transform the lotto industry, in view of their vast experience in that sector of the economy.