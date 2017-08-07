Chiefs Must Have Formal Education & Upgrade Their Knowledge - Obrempong Krampah XI

Related Stories President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI has urged Chiefs to acquire some level of education to gain personal intellectual stamina.



Speaking at a seminar for Chiefs in the Central Region, Obrempong Krampah XI explained that history has it that Chiefs were not well-educated and so had to rely on instructions and informal schooling from their elders.



"It is therefore compelling that a traditional leader develop management skills and knowledge, specifically directed towards leading and managing effectively in social as well as business setting," Obrempong stressed.



He further noted that, the 1992 constitution of Ghana with particular reference to the Chieftaincy Act (Act 756), Act 2008 and the Courts Act (Act 459), spells out the role of Chiefs in preserving law and order in their community.



The seminar, he stated, therefore forms part of the initiatives by his administration as President of the House to strengthen the leadership and adjudication capacity of members and also to inspire the Chiefs to be models for Chieftaincy studies.



"As society changes, information and knowledge automatically has to reflect the new changes so, it keep pace with the developments. A leader has no choice but to constantly update his/her knowledge," he said.



Obrempong Krampah XI, mentioned that there are about thirty-nine (39) chieftaincy disputes currently sitting in the Central Region.



He therefore desires to use the "education programmes to resolve these conflicts and work out solutions for needless social upheavals".