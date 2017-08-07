Tutors of Kintampo College of Health Accuse MoH of Ignoring Their Petition About Directors 'Chop Chop'

Related Stories Health Tutors Association of Ghana, a registered body that embodies tutors in all the Ministry of Health's Training schools in the country; has petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government to prosecute Professor Adu-Oppong Ahmed.



The petition was signed on behalf of the tutors of the College of Health and Well-Being at Kintampo, which is associated with the Health Tutors Association of Ghana.



Professor Adu-Oppong Ahmed is the Director of the College and was given a 4-year full time appointment from August last year.



According to the tutors of the College at Kintampo, Professor Adu-Oppong in less than a month of assuming office, has "unilaterally and forcefully without recourse to procurement guidelines and Senior Management approval, took GH₵ 463,000 for the purchase of a new TOYOTA LANDCRUISER V8 in spite of the availability of several vehicles including a new 2015 Nissan Navara (yet to be paid for) and a TOYOTA LANDCRUISER V6. He has since not bought the vehicle and subsequently refused to refund the money with interest as recommended by auditors".



The tutors held strongly that Prof. Adu-Oppong's actions border on criminality, hence calling for him to be dragged to court to retrieve all monies illegally taken from the College by the Director.



In a statement signed by the President of the Health Tutors Association of Ghana on behalf of the tutors of the College, Peter Ibrahim Adams; Professor Adu-Oppong was further accused of ignoring the Procurement Committee of the College and connived with the Procurement Officer to award contracts without following the procurement process.



"Professor Adu-Oppong has over the period of his administration ignored the standing procurement committee of the College and has in connivance with the Procurement Officer solely awarded contracts worth several thousands of Ghana cedis without recourse to procurement processes such as solely awarding the College kitchen renovation contract worth GH¢ 57, 669.57 among several others. He and his wife supplied sub-standard Dettol and Detergent (200 gallons, 20 litre per gallon), using their company, 3ACE Company Limited, which they used the College pick-up (Nissan Navara GN1411- 15) to convey from Kumasi to his residence and to the College store at Ghana Government expense. He and his wife supplied same in 2016, just after taking over as Director of the College in August the same year".



"Professor Adu-Oppong’s non-recognition by the National Accreditation Board as Director of the College is affecting the College’s bid in some accreditation processes. National Accreditation Board requires a substantive Director not a ‘part-time’ one. He has no personal file in the College. He is a full time employee of the University of Cape Coast. Failure of Professor Adu-Oppong to respond to emails from University of Winchester to submit names of five (5) staff, including himself for a short-term all expenses paid training in the United Kingdom was never responded to," the statement further read.



The Association also bemoaned what they believe may be an oversight by President Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Health because they had earlier sent them the petition but hasn't received any feedback yet.



"This petition has been sent to the Ministry of Health on two different occasions. It has become necessary that we bring it to the attention of all well-meaning Ghanaians including His Excellency President Nana Akuffo Addo that as of 31st July, 2017, we have not had any official response from the Ministry of Health regarding the issues, not even a letter to acknowledge receipt of the petition. Most of the issues we have raised concerning Professor Adu Oppong Ahmed bother on criminality".



They smelled a cover-up by either the government or the Minister of Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu not to ensure their petition is well-dealt with.



"Professor Adu Oppong Ahmed also claimed to be the brother of the current Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu. We are asking whether that is the reason for the Minister’s silence on our petition. Again, Professor Adu-Oppong without mincing words has stated categorically that he is a member of His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo’s personal medical team hence untouchable. Could this be the reason why the ruling government has downsized the petition and relegated it to the background?" they questioned.



The tutors have appealed to the President and the Health Minister to treat their petition as a matter of urgency.



"We want to put on record that we are aware of the political and chieftaincy turn the issue has taken resulting in its neglect. We shall however not fault the ruling government if it wants to protect one of its own (as we are hearing), but what we want to remind His Excellency the President that his major campaign on fighting corruption starts from home. All well-meaning Ghanaians are listening as well as watching.



"Professor Adu-Oppong Ahmed’s controversial appointment as Director of the College ends today, 31st July, 2017 as he resumes work from his one year sabbatical leave which was granted to him by the University of Cape Coast from September 2016 to 1st August 2017. By this we have resolved not to recognize him as the Director of the College as his tenure is over per the sabbatical leave. The government should as a matter of urgency institute measures to ensure the continuous smooth running of College as Professor Adu-Oppong has exited the College. Drag him to court to retrieve all monies he has illegally taken from the College.





