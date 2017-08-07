Tigo Provides Dedicated Connectivity For Accra, Kumasi, T'di And Sunyani Business Districts

Related Stories Telecom operator, Tigo has successfully completed point-to-multipoint base stations in four major business districts across Ghana. Businesses and residents within the Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Sunyani central business districts now have access to affordable, reliable and wireless dedicated connectivity with speeds of up to 250Mbps.



According to the Chief Technology and Information Officer for Tigo, Amir Abdelazim, the service is fully deployable within 48 hours, and customers can run high-speed wireless internet services such as voice over IP calls, video surveillance, video conferencing, streaming and online gaming among a host of others.



He emphasized that meeting the increasing data demands of customers, both consumers and businesses, remains a priority for Tigo and they are committed to becoming a one stop shop for all connectivity needs.



He hoped customers within the four business districts would take full advantage of the benefits of the dedicated internet. “This gives people control to ensure efficient productivity at all times – no sluggish connections during peak times,” he said.



Additionally, he revealed that as part of Tigo’s broader strategy, they are providing an in-building coverage solution for high rise buildings for both the public and private sector within the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.



They have already provided 25 of such solutions and will roll out over 50 more by the end of the year. The In-Building Solution (IBS) provides significant improvements to indoor voice and data connectivity for high-value customers in key commercial locations.



In Accra, some of the locations with IBS include the Kempinski Hotel, Ridge Towers, NCA Towers, Alisa Hotel, Nester Square and Moevenpick Hotel just to mention a few.