Denkyira-Obuasi Christened New Obuasi After Major Mahama Death

The town will now be called New Obuasi, Acting President of the Denkyira Obuasi Traditional Area, Nana Agyei Nkyireye II announced.



The Paramount Chief explained the new name signifies the change that has taken place in the town after the tragedy.



Speaking at a durbar held to welcome President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the town Monday, Nana Agyei Nkyireye II said the name was chosen after the community organized a three-day fasting and prayer to ask for forgiveness.



“I am excited that…our name which had not been used had been restored,” he said.



The Central Regional town dominated discussions in the media in June and July 2017 following the lynching of a soldier who was sent there to stop operations of illegal miners.



Major Mahama was stoned and clobbered after the residents claimed they mistook him for an armed robber. He was later torched.



His death provoked major discussions on acts of mob injustice, resulting in a public commitment to end the menace.



Two months after the tragedy President Akufo-Addo has visited the town as part of his tour of the Western Region.



Though it is recognized as part of Central Region, Denkyira-Obuasi extends to the Western Region.



The President has assured residents, government will not cut off the town because of the tragedy.



He said they will get their fair share of developments he promised them during the 2016 elections campaign.



President Akufo-Addo implored the residents to use the legal processes to deal with persons they suspect to be armed robbers.



In a response, Nana Agyei Nkyireye II said the community has repented from that atrocity, saying, there will not be a repeat of that in the future.



He thanked the President for his government’s efforts to instil sanity in mining activities across the country.