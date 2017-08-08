Community SHS Overgrown With Weeds And Bushes

Related Stories The sight of one of the Community Day Senior High Schools initiated by the erstwhile Mahama administration is very worrying, Today can report.



The school in question is the Akrama Community Day Senior High School (SHS) located at Akrama, a farming community in the Ga West Municipal District of the Greater Accra Region.



A visit to the area by this reporter at the weekend revealed that the yet-to-be completed community day SHS has become a safe haven not only for dangerous reptiles but also for ‘wee’ smokers who, besides smoking, perpetuate various forms of crimes.



Work on the four-storey SHS facility, Today established, had stopped for several months ago, a situation which left the school’s physical structure standing.



The situation has set residents of the town complaining about the uncompleted community SHS which is littered with trash and plagued by overgrown weeds and bushes.



According to many of the residents, their dreams of enrolling their children at the school have been shattered by the assumption of a new administration.



Their point was that since a new government tends to abandon development projects of a previous government other than theirs, there was no way the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will continue an NDC-initiated project.



But this, the residents stressed, was what was drawing the country back in terms of development.



In their estimation, if all governments continue and not abandon good projects of previous government no matter which party finds itself in power “Ghana would have now become a prosperous country.”



Pathetically, Today observed that residents, who do not have places of convenience, visit the place anytime nature calls.



“It is filthy, sad how the uncompleted community day SHS has been turned into a public defecating arena,” lamented a resident of Akrama, Auntie Akorkor.



She continued that: “There are so many flies around food and trash at the place. This whole area is littered. The weeds were overgrown and high.”



Consequently, the residents made a passionate appeal to the Akufo-Addo administration to ensure that the school is completed.



According to them, when completed, the school will not serve only Akrama but surrounding communities including Ayikai Doblo, Okushiebiadey, Yaoman, Onyansana among others in the Ga West Municipal Assembly..



Interestingly, the Akrama community day SHS was not the only government project that has been overgrown by weeds; a government funded market centre was equally rotting away.