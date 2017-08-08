Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari Appointed First Deputy Governor

Related Stories The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, thebftonline.com can confirm has appointed Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari to the position of the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari's appointment which took effect Monday August 7, 2017 comes after Millison Narh who occupied the position retired last week.



Prior to this appointment, Dr. Opoku-Afari worked at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) having occupied various roles, including Deputy Division Chief and Mission Chief. He joined the Fund in December 2009 from the Bank of Ghana.



He worked at the Bank of Ghana for 13 years with his last role before he resigned to join the IMF being a Special Assistant to the Governor from June 2006 until October 2009.



Between June 2006 and December 2008 Dr. Opoku-Afari was also a member of the Capital Markets Committee of the central bank responsible for Ghana's first Sovereign Bond Issue in September 2007



He also headed the Special Studies Unit from January 2005 to May 2006 while he served as a senior economist at the at the Central bank from April 1996 to August 2000.



In between his working at Ghana's Central bank he served as a research intern at the UNU-WIDER - United Nations University, World Institute for Development Economics Research, located at Helsinki-Finland for 4 months between August - December 2004. He was a Research Associate on a project on "Fiscal Response Models"



Dr. Opoku-Afari was also a graduate tutor at the University of Nottingham Business School from September 2002 to May 2004.



He holds a B.A (Hons) in Economics and Statistics and an MPhil in Economics, both from the University of Ghana, Legon, and also a Ph.D in Economics from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom.



He attended Pope John Secondary and Junior Seminary from 1982 to 1987.