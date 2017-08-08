Tow Levy Will Trigger Increased Transport Fares - Group

Related Stories The Kumasi Coalition Against Tow Levy (KCATL), a group of civil society organisations and political party activists in the Ashanti regional capital, has started collecting signatures against the intended introduction of a compulsory tow levy system.



A statement issued by the group on Tuesday, 8 August called on the government not to implement the levy because it will worsen the plight of drivers in the country.



“We wish to express our dissatisfaction on the supposed recommendation from the parliamentary sub-committee on Roads and Transport for the implementation of the controversial Tow Levy beginning 1st September, 2017.



“We hold the opinion that the implementation of this levy is a direct thievery on the already burdened ordinary commercial and private vehicle owner.



“Also, any additional tax or levy on vehicles will automatically trigger increases in transport fares and prices of goods and services, hence overburdening the ordinary Ghanaian. It is important to emphasise that the implementation of this levy will be akin to the 4th century means of stealing from the masses and we cannot allow this in the 21st century,” the group said.



Its members added: “We are from Thursday 10th August 2017 opening a public petition to collate 1,000 signatures to be presented to government. We are, therefore, by this release, calling on the people in Ashanti Region and surrounding areas to come out in their numbers to sign the petition which will be opened for one week beginning … from 7am to 5pm each day” at the following areas: Prempeh Assembly Hall, TopCall near Abusua FM, Nhyiaeso, Kumasi, Dr Mensah Market Area, Tech Junction, Adehyeman Area, Asafo Neoplan Area, Afia Kobi Market Area, Agyenkwa FM at Dadesoaba, Kumasi.