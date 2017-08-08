Driver Chases Akua Donkor Over GH¢20,000 Debt

Related Stories Barnabas Kayase, one of the three persons standing trial for allegedly robbing Akua Donkor, founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) of her money and other belongings, says the complainant owes him a total of GH¢20,000.



He said the amount was his eight months’ salary as secretary and driver of the controversial politician cum farmer.



Opening his defence in the ongoing trial yesterday, Banabas told the Accra Circuit Court that Akua employed him on April 24, 2016 and proposed to pay him a monthly salary of GH¢2,500.



He said after working for a month, he approached the GFP founder to demand his salary but Akua indicated that she does not have money.



According to Barnabas, who is also in the dock with two others- Razak Shaibu, a member of the GPRTU Taskforce and Yakubu Yusif, trader and the Central Regional Chairman of the GFP, Akua urged him to exercise patience.



He explained that after the December 7 2016 elections, Akua informed him that she was travelling to the United States of America without paying his salary.



Barnabas told the court, presided over by Aboagye Tandoh that as a result, he called Akua to the house of Opoku Agyemang, who was freed by the court.



At the said meeting, Barnabas stated that Opoku Agyemang stressed the need for the GFP founder to pay Barnabas but she reiterated her position that she had no money to pay for the services of the driver.



Sitting continues today.



The prosecution said the accused persons, at about 2:30 am at Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra on December 30, 2016 and at Taifa in Accra, conspired to rob the GFP 2016 flagbearer at gunpoint,



They snatched her travelling bag containing plane ticket, Ghanaian passport, voter ID card, $30,000 and GH¢3,000.



Two other accomplices-Joe and Nuamah aka Lion, are currently on the run.