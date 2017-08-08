NADMO Lacks Vehicles For Quick Emergencies

Related Stories The Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NDMO), Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, has disclosed that his outfit lacks logistics such as vehicles and helicopters, among others, to quickly respond to emergency situations in the country.



The erstwhile Kufour administration was the last to donate vehicles to the organization.



“NADMO in the Northern Region is disastrous than the disaster they are fighting in the region.”



According to him, an institution like NADMO should have its own helicopter and vehicles to carry out its activities.



He indicated that the organization has over the years depended on the Air Force of the Ghana Armed Forces for helicopters to address flood issues.



“The Ghana Air Force has always been ever ready to come to our assistance anytime we call on them for help with the helicopters. Anytime there is an emergency, immediately we report to them, they come to our aid and we are grateful for their assistance.”



DAILY GUIDE gathered that sometimes, NADMO staff use motorbikes and hire the services of taxi drivers to travel to disaster areas.



Reacting to the comments by the Regional Minister to demolish buildings erected on waterways, Mr. Agyeman-Prempeh said “the laws are clear, before you build, you need to obtain approval from the district assembly.”



The NADMO boss hinted that 99 percent of buildings around waterways in Ghana do not have permits.



“If you build with no approval, no document, the government has the power to demolish it without any compensation.”



He revealed that the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was soliciting funds to construct big drains in Tamale to avoid future flooding.



There are challenges at NADMO, but we are still working because the president has told us not to complain but work and so we will do everything possible to change the institution for the betterment of the nation, Mr. Agyeman-Prempeh stated.



Currently, the Northern Regional NADMO Office is in a very deplorable condition, as it has been invaded by snakes and other reptiles.



The Director-General of NADMO has however assured NADMO staff in the Northern Region that a befitting office would be constructed for them.