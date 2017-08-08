Gov't Will Not Sacrifice Quality In Free SHS Policy - Deputy Education Minister

Related Stories The Education ministry has reiterated its commitment to sustaining the yet to be rolled out Free Senior High School Programme to ensure quality of education.



The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational training /Senior High School, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum said in a media briefing in Sunyani that government has been collaborating with various partners to implement programmes to see to the success of the flagship education policy.



He mentioned the secondary education improvement project (SEIP), expansion of physical infrastructure, free supply of textbooks and enhancement of teacher education as the key drivers to sustaining the Free SHS policy.



Dr. Adutwum indicated that government would continue to put in place pragmatic interventions to motivate teachers and students to work harder, adding that "quality would not be sacrificed" as government rolls out the policy.



The minister further assure that there was no way fundsfor the schools would delay since a paperless special IT system had been built to take care of all subventions for all public Senior High schools.



Aside the 400 million cedis that had been earmarked in the 2017 budget to take care of the funding of the programme for the 2017/2018 academic year, the minister said heads of the schools and other stakeholders had been met on the progress of the Free SHS where possible challenges were tackled.



According to Dr Adutwum, the policy will help give eligible pupils access to quality education, meals and other education materials that enhances teaching and learning.



"Parents will not pay any fees because government has taken that burden. Headmasters know it is a crime to bill students," he added.



Under the Free SHS, admitted students in boarding houses will be fed thrice while day students also enjoy a hot meal daily every term till they complete the three year programme.



The Ministry of Education believes the policy is a step in the right direction since 120,000 Junior High school leavers who hitherto would not have had access to free tuition will be able to have secondary education.



Mr Adutwum said the policy will give a new definition to basic education in Ghana because no student will be left out. He said "even those who will not qualify to enjoy the Free SHS will have chance to resit the Basic Education Certificate Examination the following year."



He also revealed the ministry will build 500 kindergarten schools(KGs) this year out of 1500 KGs government has planned to construct. This, he said, would strengthen the basic education system to change the face of Ghana education under the Akufo-Addo led government.