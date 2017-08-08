8 Arrested For Illegal Fishing

Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Minister of Fisheries And Aquaculture Related Stories Eight fishermen were on Monday dawn arrested by the Tema Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU) in the Tema-Ada waters for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing.



The suspects are Samuel Akli, Kabu Nyamedor, Michael T. K, Jabaku Batiafor, Keteke Okitu, Boye Stephen, Tetteh Toku, and Samini Osabutey.



The operation which started from 10pm on Sunday and ended at about 7am on Monday also led to the seizure of 30 lighting equipment, including high intensive bulbs and 18 generator sets.



Briefing Ghanaian Times here, the Assistant Director for the Fisheries Commission at Tema, Joseph Yeboah said the activities of the fishermen were in violation of the Fisheries Act.



The Fisheries Act, Regulation 2010, LI 1968 Regulation 11, states that “a person shall not (a) use light attraction, portable generators, switch board, 1000 watts bulb and long cable to facilitate light production or any other contrivance for the purpose of fishing,” and (b) “a person shall not use any other prohibited fishing method which renders fish more easily caught for the purpose of aggregating fishing or (c) operate pair trawling”.



Mr Yeboah said those arrested had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.



This is the fifth operation by the Tema FEU, which is made up of personnel from the Ghana Navy, Marine Police and the Fisheries Commission.