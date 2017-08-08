Drawing Religious Leaders Into Politics Could Be A Recipe For Disaster - Maulvi Bin Salih

Related Stories The Head of the Ahmadiyya Mission in Ghana, Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih has condemned politicians in Ghana who draw religious leaders in to the country’s body politics for their selfish gains.



According to him, this act has the possibility to affect religious stability currently being enjoyed in the country. This was evident according to him during the just ended general election, when some religious leaders openly predicted election results which provoked some level of tautness.



He said; ‘’my only fear is the politician, because they try to draw the religious leaders into politics, the recent elections we had, where you will find some of the political parties getting religious leaders unto their sides predicting who will win. That wasn’t the right thing to do’’ adding that ‘’the religious leaders will not just come out to do this things without the interference of the political parties’’.

Commending the religious bodies for their active role and participation in sustaining the peace and stability within the country, Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih also asked politicians to prove their worth and show how capable they are towards governance, stating that; the Ghanaian is patient but observant towards current happenings within the political space, measuring the performance and competence of leaders within their given tenure.



‘’ The Ghanaian is so patient when it comes to some of these things, because we are not rowdy, if a government is ruling and is not ruling well, they will keep quiet to have your day because they know you are there for four years and then vote you out’’



On the recent international terrorist attacks, Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih asked Ghanaians particularly religious leaders who receive various forms of aid from foreign partners to be wary of possible places of conflict and not be swayed by the charities they receive in the form of building churches and mosque by these partners, encouraging them to make it a point to explore their motives.



‘’We should try to find out where places of conflict could be and try to nib it in the bud. Terrorism is not home grown and for us to stop it the religious bodies must make a conscious effort to ensure that their partners outside do not export that kind if militarism to Ghana in the name of building mosques for us or building churches or carrying out humanitarian services’’.





The Head of the Ahmadiyya Mission in Ghana made these remarks on the sidelines of 51st Jalsa Salana, the annual convention of the Ahamadiyya Muslim mission in the United Kingdom. This convention attracted almost 40000 people from all over the world. The convention was addressed by the head of the world Ahmadiya mission Khalifah Masroor Ahmed V.







