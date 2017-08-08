Togo Opens Border 24/7

Related Stories The Togolese government has started opening its side of the border with Ghana for 24 hours to allow uninterrupted movement of goods and services between the two countries at Aflao in the Volta Region.



Prior to the operation, which began a week ago, the Aflao border opened at 5am and closed at 10pm daily.



The 24-hour opening is believed to be in response to a request made by President Nana Akufo-Addo when he visited Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé in May this year.



The move aims to help promote the ECOWAS Protocols on Free Movement of Goods and Persons and also spur development for the two nations. Source: classfmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.