Galamsey Affecting Our Cocoa Export - Ayawaso West Wuogon MP

Related Stories Hon. Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency has said that the country’s exported cocoa are on several occasions sent back home.



According to him it is due to the mercury spillage being used by the illegal miners, which affect our water bodies and lands on which the cocoa crops depend on to grow.



To him, “our exported cocoa are on most occasions sent back to us due to Mercury spillage being used by illegal miners (galamseyers) and this cannot continue.”



Manganese, lead and mercury, which are chemicals mainly used by miners are very dangerous substances that damage our environment and water bodies.



Hon. Boakye Agyarko also stated that licensed mining companies in a professional and nice way go by the laws of the land to do away with their hazardous chemicals used on their mining fields, but the illegal miners do not comply by the laws but rather dispose at any place comfortable for them.



“I agree 100% with President Akufo-Addo to fight against illegal mining in our nation. We need to grow as a country to fight and condemn what is best than struggling to make what is dangerous for our country look like something we must embrace .



“The fact that this government promised creating jobs does not give individuals the yardstick to do what is not right,” he stressed on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ show.