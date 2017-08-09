Akufo-Addo Extends Tenure Of Retiring IGP By Two Years

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante Apeatu has been given a two year extension to enable him continue work.



The extension was given by H.E President Akufo-Addo, Tuesday.



Mr. Apeatu who was appointed about seven months ago will be attaining the retirement age of 60 on August 15, 2017.



He took over from Mr. John Kudalor.



He was first appointed to the position in an acting capacity because of the non existence of a Council of State in January 2017 when President Akufo-Addo assumed office.



He was later confirmed substantive IGP after the newly constituted Council of State advised President Akufo-Addo on that.









Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.