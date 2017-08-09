Stop Bad Fishing Practices: Fishermen Urged

Related Stories Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Elizabeth Afoley Quaye has said the Ministry has initiated campaigns to educate fishermen on healthy fishing practices.



She said using unhealthy methods to fish could be harmful as the fish caught could be unhealthy for human consumption.



Addressing a durbar held at Half Assini in the Western Region in honour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, she advised fishermen to avoid using unapproved fishing methods because the fishmongers have vowed not to buy bad fish from them.



“We have a programme to educate you on best fishing practices…say no to bad fish. The women and fishmongers have vowed to go to Ivory Coast to buy fish if you continue to use toxic chemicals for fishing and I know the men won’t sit down for that to happen. We need sustainable fishing methods and good method of fishing in the country. We need to eat healthy fish,” she stated.



The Minister further entreated fishermen to desist from ranting on radio when they have issues but rather channel complaints to the ministry for redress.



“Fishermen, if we have problems, let’s not go to radio stations. Come to the Fisheries Ministry, the Regional Minsters, District and Municipal Chief Executives and together we can solve our problems.”



The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Paul Essien on his part asked the President to prioritise the Jomoro district in his developmental agenda.



He expressed his gratitude to government for the reintroduction of the mass cocoa spraying exercise. He further expressed optimism at government's job creation intervention to arrest the issue of unemployment in the country.