Be Wary Of Fulani Herdsmen - MP To Agogo Farmers

Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North constituency, Andy Appiah-Kubi is urging farmers of Agogo of the community be observant of Fulani herdsmen in the area.



The clash between Fulani Herdsmen and peasant farmers across many parts of the country in the past has led to the loss of lives, property, farms and pollution of water bodies over the years.



According to the deputy minister for railway development, Farmers in the area should not under estimate the wickedness of the Fulani herdsmen and that they should not be walking alone on their way to their respective farms.



This he says would enable them to obviate the fears of being attacked whiles working on their farms.



Speaking to the farmers on his visit to Mankala a farming community in the district he said he’s considering building a police post to in the area to help them alleviate the harassment they suffer in the hands of the Fulani herdsmen.



He however lectured them to protect themselves from being attacked to prevent any future eventualities.