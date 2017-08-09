EOCO Seizes Expired Drugs

Related Stories The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has seized expired and unregistered confectionaries and some pharmaceutical products worth thousands of Ghana Cedis, from two companies at the North Industrial Area in Accra.



The companies, Bright Alister International Limited and Luck K Limited – belonging to one Anup Rajwan, an Indian businessman – reportedly had in stock boxes of assorted expired biscuits, bubble gums and other pharmaceutical products in their warehouses.



K K Amoah, Executive Director of EOCO, briefing the media, said his office received intelligence about the expired and unregistered confectionaries on the market a couple of days ago.



He said based on the information, his officers followed up with investigations only to find out that the items imported into the country had been taken off the shelves at their home country.



Mr. Amoah said EOCO’s surveillance was able to trace the items to the warehouses belonging to Mr. Rajwan, and the warehouse manager, Sumit Aswani and Yogendra Swani, secretary, were questioned.



Upon interrogation, Mr. Swani indicated that the Indian businessman was not in the country and that he (Rajwan) was in Abidjan at the time of EOCO’s visit.



The EOCO officer therefore proceeded to invite the warehouse manager and the secretary – who were acting in the absence of the owner – for questioning.



Mr. Amoah said the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) had been informed about the situation and that information it had indicated that almost all the goods at the warehouses had not been registered.



The warehouses have been closed while further investigations are ongoing.