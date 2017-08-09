Lands C’ssion Flouts Court Orders

Related Stories The Chairman of the Lands Commission has blatantly refused to comply with orders by a Tema High Court, which ruled that the Lands Commission deleted a fake Supreme Court ruling which had found its way into the commissions’ records.



The High Court also ordered the Lands Commission to publish in either the Daily Graphic or Ghanaian Times an apology to the Nuumo Awuley Kwao family of Miotso, the Supreme Court and the general public but checks by the New Crusading GUIDE have revealed that the Lands Commission is yet to comply with the orders.



It will be recalled that this paper, last week Thursday, in a story hinted that the Lands Commission was dragging its feet in complying with the orders. The latest action by the Lands Commission is causing anxiety among investors who fear that, the Lands Commission now appears superior to the Judiciary “If the Lands Commission can openly fail to comply with the orders of a High Court then its recipe for chaos because miscreants and land guards would have a field day and investors will have them to contend with”, an estate developer told this paper.



A Tema High Court last week, apart from the Lands Commission, sentenced some elders of the Adden&Darpoh family of Dawhenya to three (3) days imprisonment for contempt of court for terrorising residents and investors at Miotso in the Greater Accra Region.



The elders, in addition to serving the jail term were to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for a period of one year. Should they default they will serve additional six (6) months.



The six (6) people who were convicted of contempt are: Faradey Martey Adden Darpoh, William Doku Darpoh, Stephen Kwashie Nyakor Adden, Joshua Martey Adden, Alex Acqueteh Adden and Alex Annan Adden



Nene Kwaku Darpoh I, who was also found guilty of contempt, was saved from serving a jail term as he was fined GHC4, 000 and in default will serve three (3) months imprisonment.



The charge of contempt was preferred against the defendants by Nuumo Awuley Kwao family, owners of lands at Miotso including the Central University.



