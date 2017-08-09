Volta Regional Medical Store Faces Imminent Closure Due To High Debts

Related Stories The Volta Regional Medical Store risks closure as it is being owed ¢9.3 million by health facilities in the region at the end of the first half of 2017.



The Volta Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Jospeh Nuertey, explained the medical store is being owed by the facilities because of the non-payment of claims by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to service providers.



Speaking at the 2017 Mid year review in Ho, Dr Nuertey said, "the regional medical store is in bad business and if this situation continues, we may have to fold up".



"Last year, we introduced scheduled delivery where the health facilities send their [medical] requirements by email and we package and send to them and they pay later.



"Unfortunately, because of the health insurance delay in the payment of claims, they are not able to pay the stores on time," he explained.



He, therefore, appealed to the government to facilitate the process of resourcing the NHIS to enhance the scheme pay off its debts adding the development is seriously affecting healthcare delivery in the region.



"At the local level, there are at times when you go and they [health facilities] don't have any products at all because our suppliers are also feeling reluctant to supply us, we are not able to supply all the needs of the facilities," Dr Nuertey said.



He, however, expressed optimism the mid year review would help identify the underlining challenges bedeviling quality healthcare delivery leading to the Volta Region being ranked last on the national health league table.



"I know that with a scientific approach we will find clues that will lead to the discovery of the underlining challenges and we will find solutions to some of the challenges," he said.