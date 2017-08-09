Upsurge Of Vigilante Groups Due To System Failure – NCCE

Related Stories The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has identified the high level of mistrust among politicians and key election stakeholders with respect to the discharge of their duties as the root cause of vigilantism.



The mistrust, according to the Commission, hinges on what it described as “system failure” and the constitutional arrangement that had created the “winner takes all”.



Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, the Deputy Central Regional Director of the NCCE said: “There is a growing level of mistrust for the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure credible election.



“There is no guarantee for aspirants of political parties for maximum security from the security agencies as well as the ability of the Judiciary to dispense justice without fear or favour.”



Alhaji Mohammed made this known an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday.



He expressed the need for state security agencies to be insulated from government interference in the appointments of its heads, recruitment of staff and promotions to enable them discharge their professional duties in a fair and transparent manner.



To that effect, he admonished political parties and politicians to conform to the dictates of the 1992 Constitution which said: “The internal organisation of any political party shall conform to the democratic principles and its actions and purpose shall not contravene or be inconsistent with the constitution or any other law.”



He described as disturbing the activities of vigilante groupings and said they remained a threat to the peace and stability of the nation.



He called on political parties to stay true to their word and disband all political vigilante groups.



Alhaji Mohammed stated that the Constitution prohibited the establishment of a private security organisation concerned with national security except as provided under the law.



“No person or authority shall raise any police service except by or under the authority of an Act of Parliament. Private securities are permitted under the Private Security Organisation Regulations but required rigorous monitoring to ensure compliance,” he added.



Alhaji Mohammed said the Commission remained resolute in embarking on a sustained awareness creation on the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution as the supreme law of the land.



He explained that civic education in a democratic society was concerned with promoting the understanding of the ideals of democracy and a reasoned commitment to the values and principles of democracy.



This, he said was not to suggest that democracy should be presented as utopia and that people would become cynical, apathetic and withdrawal of people from political life when their expectations were not met.