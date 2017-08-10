We’ll Not Betray The Trust Of Ghanaians – Oppong-Nkrumah

Related Stories Deputy Information Minister, Mr. Kwadwo Oppong-Nkrumah, has underlined the government’s unswerving determination to deepen the engagement with the people of Ghana to create space for everybody to contribute to the development of the nation.



They would not betray the trust of Ghanaians and was never going to lose touch of their felt needs.



He was speaking at a town hall meeting held at Fomena in the Adansi North District.



It provided the platform to explain and assist the people to have better understanding of the government’s policies and programmes.



Mr. Oppong-Nkrumah hinted that all was set for the implementation of the one-million dollar per constituency policy.



This, he indicated, would significantly help to significantly bring development to the people.



The Deputy Minister used the occasion to talk people engaged in illegal mining out of the activity to end the devastation of the environment.



He rallied all to give strong support to the effort at safeguarding the forest, farmlands and water bodies.



He also asked that they embraced the planting for food and jobs programme to improve food security and create employment for the unemployed youth.



Mr. Eric Kwaku Kusi, the District chief Executive (DCE), told the people that mining had not been banned and that the government wanted to ensure that the right things were done.



He added that it was eager to properly regulate mining to promote sustainability and protect the environment.



The massive destruction of the vegetation and pollution of rivers and streams, he said, could not continue.



The DCE hailed the decision to suspend the health insurance capitation that had been piloted in the Ashanti Region for over five years and said it was a welcomed relief to the people.



Presentations were made on the planting for food and jobs programme, the National Entrepreneurship and Innovative Plan (NEIP), free senior high school (SHS) and Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme.



Mr. Frederick Sarkodie, an Agricultural Field Officer in the district, announced that 1,000 farmers had been registered to participate in the planting for food and jobs programme in the area.



He added that they were focusing on maize, rice, tomato and pepper farming.



Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, Adansihene, reminded parents to put premium on the education of their children.