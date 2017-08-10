We’ll Not Betray The Trust Of Ghanaians – Dep. Minister

Related Stories Deputy Information Minister, Mr. Kwadwo Oppong-Nkrumah, has underlined the government’s unswerving determination to deepen the engagement with the people to create space for everybody to contribute to the development of the nation.



They would not betray the trust of Ghanaians and was never going to lose touch of their felt needs.



He was speaking at a town hall meeting held at Fomena in the Adansi North District.



It provided the platform to explain and assist the people to have better understanding of the government’s policies and programmes.



Mr. Oppong-Nkrumah hinted that all was set for the implementation of the one-million dollar per constituency policy.



This, he indicated, would significantly help to significantly bring development to the people.



The Deputy Minister used the occasion to talk people engaged in illegal mining out of the activity to end the devastation of the environment.



He rallied all to give strong support to the effort at safeguarding the forest, farmlands and water bodies.



He also asked that they embraced the planting for food and jobs programme to improve food security and create employment for the unemployed youth.



