Alajo Shooter Nabbed

Related Stories A 34-year-old mechanic at Alajo, a suburb of Accra, was nearly killed when he attempted to separate a fight between a businessman and trotro driver.



According to reports, the businessman, identified as Charles Nana Frimpong in the course of the fight shot into the crowd, hitting Yaw Boadi in the abdomen.



The suspect, after firing the gun, locked himself in his car for fear of being lynched by the mob until the Tesano Police arrived at the scene.



The victim was also rushed to the Ridge Hospital by some of his colleagues for treatment.



The Tesano District Police Commander, DSP Edward Tetteh, when contacted, said the incident occurred around 4pm on Tuesday, August 9,2017 at Alajo.



The unidentified trotro driver in charge a sprinter bus was returning from a mechanic shop close to the Alajo railways area towards Nkrumah Circle while the suspect, Charles Frimpong, was also heading towards another mechanic shop on the same single and narrow road used by all vehicles.



The suspect, who was in charge of a Hyundai Elantra with registration number GS 190-16, was said to have parked in the middle of the road, thus blocking other motorists.



The Sprinter Trotro driver, who was returning from the opposite direction where the suspect had parked his car, allegedly shouted at him to move his car since he had blocked the road.



This did not go down well with the suspect and he retaliated, which resulted into a heated verbal exchange.



Both trotro driver and suspect came out of their vehicles to attack each other.



Some traders, mechanics, taxi drivers and commuters, who witnessed the incident, moved to separate the two men.



Mr Frimpong, who pulled out a gun from the car, fired gunshots sporadically.



The victim, Yaw Boadi, a mechanic was hit by stray bullet in the abdomen in the course of the melee.



Tesano Police, upon receiving the news, rushed to the scene to save the situation and prevent other casualties.



They rescued the suspect and retrieved the gun.



The suspect was transported to another police station to prevent the angry mob from attacking the police station to cause mayhem, according to the Police Commander.



Meanwhile, DSP Tetteh has said that Yaw Boadi is responding to treatment at the health facility.



The pistol used by Charles Frimpong has also been retrieved by the police.



The police commander said they were yet to check the status of the gun.



“The suspect will be sent to court after investigations,” he said.