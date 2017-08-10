First Lady Donates To Ga Mashie Homowo

Related Stories First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has donated assorted food items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Jamestown Ngleshie-Alata Paramountcy in the Greater Accra Region towards this year’s Homowo festival.



The celebration of Homowo in Ga Mashie is scheduled to commence this weekend.



Mrs. Akufo-Addo was accompanied by a member of the Council of State, Nii Adjiri Blankson, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashietey and Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah.



The items presented included 12 sacks of maize, 10 gallons of red oil, 10 crates of beer, 10 crates of soft drinks, 10 crates of Guinness, 10 crates of Malta Guinness, one box of Schnapps, two boxes of whisky, two boxes of gin and an amount of GH¢5,000.



Mr. Adjiri Blankson, who made the presentation on behalf of the delegation, said the items were to minimize the cost of the celebration.



He took the opportunity to announce that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would join the chiefs and people of Ga Mashie to celebrate Homowo.



According to him, the Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council wrote to the Greater Accra Regional Minister and copied him that there were pockets of conflict in the Ga Mashie area.



Based on that, he advised that the sprinkling of Kpokpoi should be restricted to the stool houses.



He pleaded with the chiefs to adhere to the directive to avoid the escalation of the conflicts.



He expressed appreciation to the chiefs and leaders of Ngleshie-Alata council for their support, adding that government would do more.



He reiterated that government was committed to ensuring the provision of tangible development to the people in Jamestown Ngleshie-Alata and Accra as a whole.



The Chief of Jamestown Ngleshie-Alata, Obrenpong Nii Kojo Ababio IV, on behalf of his people, expressed his appreciation to the First Lady and the entourage for the support and prayed that they would continue with the tradition.



He stated that this year’s Homowo celebration would be memorable and violent-free.



Obrenpong Nii Kojo Ababio IV prayed for God blessings and guidance for the government.



The team proceeded to Akanmaidjen and Otublohum Divisions of the Ga Traditional Council where food items, drinks and cash were presented.



Nii Ayikai II, Akanmaidjen Chief, also showed appreciation for the gesture, saying the chiefs would continue to support the President and his government.