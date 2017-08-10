I Pity Akufo-Addo – Opare Ansah

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare Ansah, has sympathized with President Akufo-Addo considering the pressure piled on him with regards to appointments of Ministers and other personalities to key positions in government.



“When you look at the pressure on the President when it comes to these appointments, I can only pity him. It is not easy at all,” he noted.



The Suhum lawmaker made this observation while interacting with Accra-based Starr 103.5 FM on Thursday.



He had appeared on the ‘Morning Starr’ show to discuss domestic and sub-regional issues that will help fast-track the region’s integration process.



Hon. Opare Ansah was highly tipped for a ministerial position in the Nana Akufo-Addo government but seven months down the line, such has not become a reality.



Some political pundits have largely attributed his failure to land a ministerial post to his loyalty to the former President, John Agyekum Kufour.



When asked whether he expects an appointment, he retorted “it’s the President’s call.”



Hon. Opare Ansah is also a Member of the ECOWAS Parliament.



