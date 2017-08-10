Stop Criticising Akufo-Addo – NDC MP

Related Stories It is too early to criticize the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on its performance in government after the 7th December 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections, Joseph Naabu, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Yunyoo has said.



According to him, the NPP government will need time to settle and start implementing its policies, and, so, it will be out of place to subject the government to thorough scrutiny within seven months in office.



Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of 'Ghana Yensom' on Accra100.5FM on Wednesday, 9 August 2017, Mr Naabu said: “As a Member of Parliament, I don’t criticise the NPP government, it is only when I see that there is a problem somewhere then I will point it out.



“For instance, a bridge was broken down at Nalerigu and nobody was paying attention to it. …I came on air and I put it to them, immediately I finished saying it, the next day Honourable Alima Mahama, Minister of Local Government as well as the Minister of Roads and Highways quickly moved to the place and they have put the bridge in place. That doesn’t mean that if NPP is doing something which is not good and I see it, I will not say, no, I will say it. When NPP is wrong I will point it to them.



“But I believe that we should give them some time, at least within a year or two then we will be able to know what they are about.”



