Losing An Election Is Not Easy; Mahama Tells Kenyans

Related Stories Former President John Mahama has used his electoral defeat to urge Kenyans to keep the peace amidst fears of post-election violence.



Mr. Mahama was briefing the Kenyan media as Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission that monitored Tuesday’s general elections in the East African country.



“It is not easy to lose an election [because] it can be very disappointing,” he told the journalists while presenting interim statement on behalf of the Commonwealth Observer Group to Kenya.



Early results put the incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta of the Jubilee Party ahead of his arch rival Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance.



Kenya's western city of Kisumu, saw some protests on Wednesday after the opposition said the electronic voting system has been hacked.



At least five people have been killed in post-election violence in Kenya after opposition leader Raila Odinga claimed "massive" fraud in Tuesday's vote.



Two people were shot dead in the capital Nairobi on Wednesday, said the city's police chief Japheth Koome, claiming they took advantage of the protests to steal.



At least one more person was shot dead earlier in the day in South Mugirango constituency in Kisii County, around 300km west of Nairobi, during a clash with the security forces, according to Leonard Katana, a regional police commander, the AP news agency reported.