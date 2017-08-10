State-Owned Media Must Be Innovative

Perry Okudzeto Related Stories A Deputy Minister of Information, Perry Curtis Okudzeto, has challenged state-owned media to be innovative and assert themselves within the competitive media landscape in order to remain relevant in the fast changing times.



According to him, government was ready to retool and support agencies under the Ministry of Information to enable them to achieve results.



But the institutions on the other side should also demonstrate their willingness and commitment in working to complement government’s efforts.



Mr. Okudjeto said these during an interaction with workers of the State media comprising New Times Corporation, Graphic Communications Group, Ghana News Agency, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and Information Services Department, in Sunyani yesterday.



The meeting formed part of his three-day working visit to the Brong- Ahafo Region.



The visit was to acquaint himself with challenges facing the institutions in the region and seek ways to address them.



The Deputy Minister, therefore, urged the state media to build strong partnership and synergies among themselves so as to fulfill their mandate of informing the citizenry and operating competitively.



“We must not lose sight of our responsibility of informing the populace hence the need for a new paradigm shift,” he pointed out.



According to him, the Ministry would not tolerate laxity and lack of commitment of workers, noting that the “we are looking for results so that we can make a case for you in higher authority.”



He said workers of the State media can no longer hide behind lack of logistics to renege on their mandate so they should adopt innovative ways in achieving results despite the challenges.



He said for instance, the Information Service Department (ISD) could resort to the government radio stations to propagate government programmes and policies to the people rather than sitting aloof and complaining that their information vans have been grounded.



“If the current development continues, government would have no other option than to look for other platforms where results are being achieved,” the Minister noted.



Mr. Okudjeto further appealed to the State-owned media to build right relationship with the private media to exchange ideas to enhance their operations.