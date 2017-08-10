Dr Kingsley Antwi-Boasiako Appointed TOR's Public Affairs Manager

Related Stories The Tema oil refinery has appointed Dr. Kingsley Antwi Boasiako as its new public Affairs manager.



Dr. Antwi Bosiako who takes over from Mrs. Abba Lokko holds a PhD in mass communication-media arts from Ohio University's Scripps College of communication in Athens ohio, USA.



He had his degree in Business Administration with Management option at the Kumasi campus of the University of Education Winneba.



He has worked with a number of reputable media organisations both in and outside of Ghana including; Kapital Radio in Kumasi, TV Africa, Kessben Group of Companies, New African magazine (London), Ghana Review magazine (London, Ghana) and WOUB-TV in Athens Ohio USA.



As the Public Affairs Manager for the nation's oil refinery, Dr. Antwi-Boasiako is responsible for the overall corporate and public communications of the state refiner, as well as developing and implementing strategies that will build positive and enhance image and reputation of TOR.



He is also expected to build sustainable internal and external partnerships to support the achievement of TOR’S strategic corporate objectives.





