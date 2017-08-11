Quality In Parliament Improving – Opare Ansah

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Suhum in the Eastern region Fredrick Opare Ansah has noted that the quality in parliament has improved significantly.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday, the MP said “well I have been in this business for a while and this is my fourth term, I can say confidently that progressively the quality of the Parliament and even the debates is improving significantly.”



Ghana’s parliament has been slammed on several occasions by members of the public for the level of debates and the quality of work it does.



He added “indeed, when we first assumed office in this particular seventh legislature, I took a back seat to see how the newbies would perform and I was refreshing surprised because some of the statements they prepared and delivered and the quality of delivery, and when it came to budget debate, first timers and second timers and the quality of the debate and the preparation you could see that had gone into it I was quite impressed.”



Mr. Opare Ansah who is in his fourth term in Parliament also represents Ghana in the ECOWAS Parliament.