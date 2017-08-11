Hajj Pilgrims Stranded

Related Stories Hundreds of Muslims embarking on the Hajj pilgrimage are stranded in Tamale due to an emergency at the destination country – Mecca.



About 500 pilgrims were expected to be airlifted from the Tamale International Airport Thursday at 8.30pm but the flight was cancelled.



Airport managers have hinted the problem is coming from source and are working frantically to fix the situation.



According to Starr News’ Northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko, most of the pilgrims are “frustrated”.



Tanko reports that “hopes have been smashed” following the development, adding the carrier is yet to leave the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



“Pilgrims are desperate and uncertain. Nearly, a thousand scheduled to travel from yesterday and today may still remain in Ghana,” Tanko noted.



Meanwhile, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to address the pilgrims at the Tamale Sports Stadium today, Friday August 11, 2017.



The pilgrims are expected to be airlifted in batches. Flying pilgrims direct from the Tamale Airport to Mecca was resuscitated by the John Mahama administration in 2016.