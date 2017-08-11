BNI Hunt 2 Teachers Over GHc10,000 Unearned Salaries

Related Stories The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) together with the Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for two teachers of the Ghana Education Service who bolted with over GHc10,000 in salaries unearned.



According to the 2015 report of the Auditor General, the incident happened in the Western region.



The two, Madam Princess Simons of the Sekondi District Education office, and George Erzual of the Jomoro District Non formal Education Directorate are nowhere to be found and were said to have been paid salaries totaling GHS10,000 without rendering any service to the state.



Members of the PAC have urged the Western Regional Director of Non-formal Education, Samuel Mensah who appeared before the committee on Thursday, 10 August 2017, to assist the police trace the whereabouts of the two for onward prosecution.