Developer Swerves KMA; Constructs Storey Building Near Kumasi Asafo Overpass

Some residents of Asafo, a Kumasi suburb have raised concerns about a private developer, who is constructing a storey building next to the Asafo overpass at the Asafo Market.



The positioning of the building according to the residents, was not proper since it was close to the interchange.



“I don’t need to be an expert to condemn this project considering its nearness to the overpass,” one resident told Graphic Online’s reporter, Emmanuel Baah.



According to the residents, as if the developer wants to outwit city authorities from moving in to stop the suspected illegal project, within a space of one month that they noticed the building coming up, construction works are done only at night.



When a team from Graphic Online visited the site last Tuesday around 11:30 pm, construction work was briskly ongoing as usual.



Checks at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) by Graphic Online indicates that the developer has no building permit.



The building has reached the second floor within one month.



The site has been barricaded with roofing sheets to prevent prying eyes and unwanted people from gaining access to the building site.



Sources said the place was being developed into a bus terminal for commercial buses.



When the Public Relations Officer of the KMA, Mr Godwin O. Nyame was contacted on the development, he said two weeks ago, the Metro Chief Executive toured the area and saw the building and asked them to stop work.



Mr Nyame however expressed surprise that the developer has not heeded to the warning by the Mayor and was continuing with the project.