NADMO Chief Drags MCE To EOCO

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Manager of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Kwabena Nsenkyire, has vowed to drag the ex-Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong under the previous Mahama administration to the Economic and Organized Crime Organization (EOCO).



According to him, Nurideen Hamidan’s assertion that he inherited a staggering debt of GH¢1.5 million at the Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region was very doubtful.



Mr. Nsenkyire, who is also the Assemblyman of Dichemso Electoral Area in Kumasi, stated that he would therefore do everything possible to ensure that the ex-MCE is probed for the truth to come out.



Hamidan’s Denial



Hamidan, speaking to Nhyira FM on Tuesday, disclosed that he was not solely responsible for a whopping GH¢2 million debt that the current MCE of the area Alidu Seidu claims to have inherited from him some few months ago.



According to the NDC member, the first MCE of assembly, which was created some few years ago, the assembly was indebted to the tune of GH¢1.5 million at the time he assumed office.



Nsenkyire’s Beef



Mr. Nsenkyire, who spoke to the same network, stated that Hamidan’s statement was not convincing, considering the fact that he (Hamidan) was the first person to become MCE after the creation of the assembly.



“He was the first MCE for Asokore Mampong when the municipality was created so I am highly surprised that he is arguing that he came to meet a staggering debt of GH¢1.5 million when he assumed office”.



“Hon. Hamidan was the first MCE so I want to know the person or the MCE who left the huge debt of GH¢1.5 million in office, which he came to meet when he assumed his post?”



He stated that “this incompetence and blatant lies would not be tolerated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, which is led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who abhors corrupt practices.



Mr. Nsenkyire called on the public to disregard the statements by Hamidan, stressing that he would make sure that the matter is investigated by EOCO soon.