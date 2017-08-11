Okada Riders Fight Police In The Volta Region

Related Stories Scores of commercial motorbike transport operators popularly known as Okada riders at Aveyime in the North Tongu district of the Volta region have besieged the Aveyime Police Station after two of the riders died in an accident in their attempt to run from the police in a hot chase.



The aggrieved riders burnt car tyres in front of the police station and tried to force their way as they demand justice for the dead riders.



Class News’ Volta regional correspondent Emmanuel Atukpa reported on Friday, August 11, 2017 that the police were trying to clamp down on the activities of the riders which flout motor and traffic regulations and in an attempt to escape from the police had a crash.

One rider died on the spot while the other died at the hospital. The bodies have been deposited at the Battor Catholic hospital morgue.



Meanwhile, the police are making efforts to calm tensions.



