90 Illegal Miners Arrested In Anti-Galamsey Operation

Related Stories Some ninety illegal miners who have been apprehended by government’s anti-illegal mining task force Operation Vanguard have been arraigned in various parts of the country.



The miners were arrested in some illegal mining areas in the Ashanti, Eastern and Western Regions within a period of two weeks. The task force has also seized some equipment from the miners.



The Commanding Officer for Operation Vanguard, Colonel William Agyapong has been speaking to Citi News.



“We have arrested as many as 90 suspected illegal miners. In Eastern Region, we arrested 29, Western Region, 58 and in Ashanti Region we have arrested 3. These are suspects and as I speak they have been sent to the various courts where appropriate prosecution procedures are being followed,” he said.



Colonel Agyapong also added that the task force has seized a number of equipment the illegal miners use and destroyed others.



Operation Vanguard, which comprised a joint military and police of about 400 personnel were about two weeks ago sent to three regions – Ashanti, Eastern and Western, to flush illegal miners in those areas.



The operation recorded a near setback last week after the military personnel shot an illegal miner at Obuasi Anyimadukrom in the Ashanti Region.

Residents of Obuasi Anyimadukrom in the Ashanti Region have blocked roads leading to the town to express their anger after the anti-galamsey task force killed a resident there.



Aside from the near hiccup, Colonel Agyapong told Citi News that the operation has so far been very fruitful.