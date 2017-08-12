Mandatory Retiring Age Of Lecturers Worrying – Sam Jonah

Related Stories The Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast , Dr. Sam Jonah has appealed to government to move in to address some challenges stifling tertiary education delivery in the country.



The challenges, he explained ranges from poor infrastructural development to inadequate human resource base, frustrating academic work in the various public universities.



According to him, scores of prospective students with qualified grades knock on the doors of the university to pursue medicine, but they are turned down because of inadequate structures.



Speaking at the 50th Congregation of the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Sam Jonah indicated that the University of Cape Coast, for instance, lacks the necessary funds to undertake infrastructural development with the contribution by government being also reducing over the years.



He indicated that government’s decision for 34% of internally generated funds from the various public universities in the country to be channeled into the consolidated fund will collapse the universities if not abolished, as the universities are left with little to support teaching and learning activities.



He also urged the government to reconsider the mandatory retiring age of lecturers as that is causing the public universities to lose the services of experienced academics whose competencies could be continuously tapped by the university.