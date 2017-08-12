PHOTOS: Bawumia Says Goodbye To 1st Batch of 2017 Hajj Pilgrims

Related Stories The first batch of Ghanaian Hajj Pilgrims on the night of Friday, August 11, 2017 left Ghana to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia wished them a safe flight and prayed they return to the country safe.









Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.