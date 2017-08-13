Kenya Election: Opposition Vows To Overturn 'Sham' Election

Related Stories Kenya's opposition has accused the government of "state terror" and vowed to overturn a "sham" result.



Senior opposition official James Orengo said they would not go to court to achieve this. He urged people to stay calm and out of harm's way.



Mr Orengo alleged that about 100 people had been killed by the Kenyan security forces but did not offer evidence.



Official results gave President Uhuru Kenyatta 54.3%. His challenger Raila Odinga called the election a "charade".



"They knew they were going to steal an election. They knew the people would be unhappy. Therefore all the instruments of violence were put in place," Mr Orengo said.



The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) meanwhile said 24 people had been shot dead by police during protests.



What Kenya needs right now is strong leadership. From the government side, that means ensuring security forces don't use excessive force while containing protest.



The opposition National Super Alliance needs to send a clear message to their supporters not to use violence. But in a media conference, lacking the most senior alliance leaders, they said only that people should "stay out of harms way".



They seem lacking in direction and united only by the statement: "We will not be cowed. We will not relent".



They still do not accept the results of the election, but have not yet provided strong evidence for why they believe the elections was rigged, or for the large number of people they claim have been killed.



The clashes are intense but isolated. There is nothing like the level of anger or violence that sparked the killings ten years ago and many Kenyans hope they can return to normal life as soon as possible.