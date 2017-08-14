PPI Ghana Visits Wa Central Prisons…Calls For Total Overhaul

Related Stories Patriotic Professionals Integrated Ghana (PPI Ghana) has reached out to the inmates of the Wa central prisons and has called on the prisons service to take steps to immediately decongest the prisons.



The patriotism advocacy group visited the Prisons as part of its nationwide campaign to reignite patriotism in Ghanaians.



The group organized health screening for the inmates and provided free medical drugs, free legal advice and counseling.



In an interview with Peacefmonline.com, the Public Affairs Director of PPI Ghana, Ibrahim Yussif Bangsua explained their visit was to preach patriotism to the inmates.



Ibrahim Yussif Bangsua lamented that the very nature of the prisons is enough to make the inmates unpatriotic when freed, he explained that the inhuman conditions of the prisons is a good condition for hardening the inmates against society. He therefore called on the prisons service of Ghana to critically look at overhauling the prisons.



The President of PPI Ghana, Eric Nartey Yeboah addressing the inmates shortly before the program started informed the inmates that the fact that they were in prison did not mean society had rejected them. In that regard he indicated PPI Ghana's resolve to support them all the time.



He advised the inmates to view the prisons as a reformation center and their service term must also be seen as a period of reflection, since that will help them to lead a better life. He called on them to make patriotism their focus when released.



On his part lawyer Ubaibu Sadique informed the inmates the preparedness of PPI Ghana to help any of them if they needed free legal advice. He admonished them to lead a good life while serving their prison terms and added that as prisoners even though their rights have been curtailed in many respects they still had some other rights.



PPI Ghana promised to provide ceiling fans in the prisons and also renovate their washrooms at an undisclosed amount.



PPI Ghana is a Patriotism advocacy NGO made up of professionals with the intension of instilling patriotisms through humanitarian activities and public advocacy.



So far the NGO has organised health screening in over 35 constituencies;they have also provided skill training to over 5000 women in deprived communities and provided them start up capital.