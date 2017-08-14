3rd Batch Pilgrims Fly To Mecca

Related Stories The second batch of 501 pilgrims from Tamale in the Northern Region has been airlifted to Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2017.



A third batch of 431 pilgrims took off from the Tamale International Airport, while a fourth batch was expected to take off at 8:00pm last night.



Last Friday, the first batch of 505 pilgrims was airlifted to Saudi Arabia.



The flight which was supposed to have conveyed the pilgrims on Thursday delayed due to some technical difficulties.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia assured pilgrims that the cause for the delay had been duly rectified.



About 11:00pm on Friday, the first batch of pilgrims was airlifted to the Saudi Kingdom for hajj.



He, however, promised pilgrims that they would all leave the shores of Ghana to perform their holy duties as expected.



Last year, four flights were used to convey pilgrims from Tamale to the Holy Land, but this year, five flights are expected to convey pilgrims, with each flight taking 500 pilgrims.



The Hajj Board Chairman, Sheikh IC Quaye, advised the pilgrims to observe the laws of the Saudi Kingdom and also pray for the country and its leaders for God’s guidance.