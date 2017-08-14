‘Where Is The Pilgrims’ Money?’

Related Stories His Excellency Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has asked for the whereabouts of monies paid last year by Hajj pilgrims to the previous Hajj Board during the NDC administration.



According to him, about 452 pilgrims paid for their Hajj but were not allowed to board the flight to the holy land and their monies were not refunded to them.



“We faced a big dilemma about what to do with the innocent pilgrims whose monies were taken from them without any good explanation.”



He said President Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that the pilgrims cannot be blamed for the inexplicable actions of the previous hajj board and so government will pay for all the 452 pilgrims to go to Mecca.



“Thanks to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, all 452 pilgrims will be airlifted to perform this year’s Hajj.



“For the first time in the history of Ghana’s hajj, pilgrims will be served three square meals at Medina in Mecca.



“On the return of pilgrims at the Jeddah airport, they will be served meals as well. This and many more are the innovations that have never been experienced in the past.”



The Vice President urged the pilgrims to consider themselves as envoys of the country and desist from activities which could dent the country’s reputation.



He assured Ghanaian Muslims that government will continue to facilitate the programme.



His Excellency Ahaji Bawumia thanked the chiefs, Islamic scholars, Ghana Airport Company, Ghana Civil Aviation and security personnel for a well-organized event.



A total number of six flights are expected to convey pilgrims with each flight taking a total of 505 pilgrims to Mecca.